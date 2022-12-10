After 20 years in a cage, freedom for Albania brown bear

TIRANA - After more than two decades in a cage at an Albanian restaurant for diners to look at, brown bear Mark is heading towards a better life in an Austrian sanctuary.

Until now, he has spent his life entertaining visitors to the Sofra e Ariut (Bear’s Table) restaurant in Tirana along with his sister Liza.

But on Wednesday, under heavy anaesthetic, he started his journey to the Arbesbach shelter in northern Austria, thanks to the Four Paws animal welfare group.

Their rescue operation came too late for his sister however. She died two years ago.

Both bears were brought to the restaurant as cubs two decades ago after their mother was shot dead, according to its then owners.

There, they lived in the cage of some 100 sq m, with a concrete floor, in poor conditions and on an inadequate diet, said Mr Sajmir Shehu, the Four Paws project coordinator in Albania.

Left out in the open and at the mercy of extreme weather the bears were never allowed to hibernate, said Four Paws.

Now Mark, at 250 kilos is overweight and has difficulties moving. Due to boredom and stress, he has developed anxiety disorders, becoming aggressive and growling at the slightest noise.

And his condition only worsened in 2020 when Liza died.

“Mark couldn’t stop crying for two or three months,” Mr Hiqmet Murati, the bears’ keeper for 20 years, told AFP.

Their owners even let the pair mate, but none of the cubs survived, he added.

Wider problem in Albania

As a result of his ill-treatment, the bear needs emergency care to survive, said Mr Shehu.

His poor diet and 20 years in a cage means he suffers from joint, muscle, eye and vital organs problems, said the Four Paws experts.