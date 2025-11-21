Straitstimes.com header logo

Afghan national pleads guilty to rape of girl in UK

LONDON - An Afghan national on Friday pleaded guilty in an English court to raping a 12-year-old girl, British media reported.

Ahmad Mulakhil admitted the rape of a girl under 13, which took place in Nuneaton, central England in July, when he appeared at Warwick Crown Court, the BBC reported.

Mulakhil had previously denied the charge, but changed his plea on Friday. He had also previously denied charges of abducting a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and two additional counts of rape of a child under 13.

He appeared in court alongside Mohammad Kabir, who previously denied aiding and abetting the rape of a girl under 13, attempting to take a child and intentional strangulation relating to the same incident.

The pair were remanded in custody until a further hearing on December 12 and are due to stand trial in January. REUTERS

