Admin error briefly makes Nottingham woman world’s wealthiest with net worth of $108 quadrillion

Ms Sophie Downing, a business owner in Nottingham, shows the receipt that gave her a wealth 22,500 times larger than the British economy.

A woman in Nottingham briefly became the richest human in recorded history after purchasing a matcha latte and inadvertently acquiring the fiscal heft of several planets.

Ms Sophie Downing, a business owner with a £10 (S$17) coffee gift card, entered her local branch of the artisanal cafe 200 Degrees and exited moments later as the notional possessor of £63 quadrillion (S$108 quadrillion) – a sum roughly equivalent to the global economy if one were to add it to itself several hundred times and then lose count.

The windfall appeared on her receipt for the remaining amount in the gift card.

“I had to do a double take,” Ms Downing told the BBC. “You don’t ever see anything like that happening.”

A spokesman for 200 Degrees later explained that the incident resulted from an administrative error in which the gift card’s serial number – a long, meaningless string designed for machines – was entered where a monetary value – a shorter, meaningful string designed for humans – typically resides.

The outcome was a balance that briefly placed Ms Downing about 100,000 times richer than tech billionaire Elon Musk, and her wealth 22,500 times larger than the British economy and approximately 670 times the value of all goods and services produced on Earth.

One caveat, though, is that she could only be paid in flat whites.

“This massive number came up on the till,” said Ms Downing. “He (the barista) said, ‘I’ve never seen it before, but it’s fine for you to keep it’.”

Despite the opportunities presented by her temporary status as a quadrillionaire, Ms Downing declined to exploit the anomaly.

“I was never going to take advantage,” she said. She instead used the gift card to buy another drink.

The barista reportedly handed over the erroneous receipt as a souvenir before issuing a corrected version showing the gift card’s true balance.

The shop confirmed that Ms Downing was charged exactly what she owed, and that reality, though shaken, was restored.

Asked what she might have preferred to do with £63 quadrillion, Ms Downing suggested going on a shopping spree at the supermarket.

Her reign as the world’s richest person ended as swiftly as it began, collapsing under the familiar weight of arithmetic.

Yet, for a fleeting, beautifully misprinted moment, global wealth inequality inverted itself around a Nottingham coffee counter, and a woman ordering matcha latte became, on paper, the sovereign of everything.