Activists spray paint on Rome fountain in circus animal protest

ROME - Two activists from Italian campaign group Animal Rebellion threw paint on Feb 1 over the lion fountain in Rome’s iconic Piazza del Popolo, to protest against the presence of animals in circuses.

They used what they said was washable yellow and red paint, before putting up a banner saying: “End animals in circuses.”

Tourists in the historic city centre square took photos with their phones before cleaners arrived to wash off the paint, some of which dripped into the water.

In a statement, the group said the action marked the launch of the “Kimba campaign” to end the “violent and oppressive” exploitation of animals in circuses.

It was named after Kimba, a lion which escaped from the Rony Roller Circus in the seaside town of Ladispoli, near Rome, in November.