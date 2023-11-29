Acropolis row: UK, Greece quarrel over cancelled PM meeting

LONDON - Britain and Greece on Nov 28 disputed claims about why a prime ministerial meeting was cancelled, in a diplomatic row against a backdrop of ownership claims to ancient sculptures on display at the British Museum.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had been due to hold talks with counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 10 Downing Street on Nov 28, at the culmination of a three-day visit to the British capital.

But an angry Mr Mitsotakis cut short his trip and headed back to Greece, voicing his “displeasure” after the meeting was shelved at the last minute.

At issue for London was the Greek leader’s comments in a BBC interview on Nov 26 about ownership of the 2,500-year-old Parthenon Marbles, also known as the Elgin Marbles.

The sculptures were taken from the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis in Greece in the early 19th century by British diplomat Thomas Bruce, the earl of Elgin.

Athens maintains the marbles – a major draw for visitors at the London museum – were stolen, while the UK claims they were obtained legally.

The issue has been a bone of contention between the countries for decades but Athens has been lobbying for a deal that could see the sculptures return under some kind of loan arrangement.

It is believed Mr Sunak was angry about Mr Mitsotakis’ comments that having some of the marbles in London and others in Athens was like cutting the Mona Lisa in half.

Assurances?

According to a government source in Athens, “the marbles issue was on the agenda, among other bilateral and international issues, as it had been in the past”.

“Downing Street was aware of it,” the source added.

But in London, Mr Sunak’s spokesman maintained that the Greek government had “provided reassurances that they would not use the visit as a public platform to relitigate long, long settled matters relating to the ownership of the Parthenon sculptures”.

“Given those assurances were not adhered to, the prime minister (Mr Sunak) felt it would not be productive to hold a meeting dominated by that issue, rather than the important challenges facing Greek and British people,” he told reporters.

A Greek source denied to the BBC that it had made the assurances claimed by Downing Street.

Mr Mitsotakis said in a statement: “I would like to express my displeasure at the British Prime Minister’s cancellation of our meeting just a few hours before it was due to take place.”

He reportedly declined a UK offer to meet Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden instead.