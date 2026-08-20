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Suspension for academic who raised plagiarism concerns over late Jason Arday

Cambridge professor Jason Arday was found dead on Aug 14 after weeks of intense scrutiny over accusations of plagiarism.

PARIS – Nathan Cofnas, the academic who had raised plagiarism concerns regarding the late Cambridge professor Jason Arday, said on Aug 20 that he had been suspended by Belgium’s Ghent University.

“I was just suspended by Ghent University. They will almost certainly fire me,” Cofnas wrote on his X account.

Ghent University did not immediately respond to a Reuters email requesting comment.

Arday, once hailed as Cambridge’s youngest black professor, was found dead on Aug 14 after weeks of intense scrutiny over accusations of plagiarism and other claims.

Arday denied the allegation of plagiarism but acknowledged making mistakes. REUTERS