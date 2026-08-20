Straitstimes.com header logo

Suspension for academic who raised plagiarism concerns over late Jason Arday

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Late Cambridge professor Jason Arday was found dead on Aug 14 after weeks of intense scrutiny over accusations of plagiarism.

Cambridge professor Jason Arday was found dead on Aug 14 after weeks of intense scrutiny over accusations of plagiarism.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Nathan Cofnas was suspended by Ghent University after raising plagiarism concerns about Cambridge professor Jason Arday.
  • Arday, once Cambridge’s youngest black professor, died on Aug 14 amid the plagiarism accusations and other claims.
  • Arday denied plagiarism but admitted to mistakes; Ghent University has not commented on Cofnas’ suspension.

AI generated

PARIS – Nathan Cofnas, the academic who had raised plagiarism concerns regarding the late Cambridge professor Jason Arday, said on Aug 20 that he had been suspended by Belgium’s Ghent University.

“I was just suspended by Ghent University. They will almost certainly fire me,” Cofnas wrote on his X account.

Ghent University did not immediately respond to a Reuters email requesting comment.

Arday, once hailed as Cambridge’s youngest black professor, was found dead on Aug 14 after weeks of intense scrutiny over accusations of plagiarism and other claims.

Arday denied the allegation of plagiarism but acknowledged making mistakes. REUTERS

More on this topic
British media skewered for ‘hounding’ black academic Jason Arday
Cambridge head slams ‘feeding frenzy’ over dead academic Jason Arday
See more on

Universities - overseas

Belgium

Britain

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.