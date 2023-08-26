'Absolute lie': Kremlin denies Wagner mercenary boss Prigozhin was killed on its orders

MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Friday dismissed rumours it orchestrated the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, presumed dead in a plane crash two months after leading a mutiny in Russia.

It also announced by decree that Russian paramilitary fighters will be obliged to swear an oath to the Russian flag, as part of measures to rein in groups like Wagner in wake of the uprising.

Speculation the Kremlin may have been involved in Wednesday’s crash has been rife, with Western leaders, Kremlin critics and even pro-Kremlin figures floating the idea Mr Prigozhin might have been assassinated.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the incident as “tragic” to reporters on Friday, echoing President Vladimir Putin’s words the previous evening. He also addressed the accusations of foul play.

“Of course, in the West, this speculation is being presented from a certain angle. All of this is an absolute lie,” Mr Peskov said, urging patience as investigators look into the fatal crash.

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Mr Putin who mediated the deal that ended the June mutiny, said he “can’t imagine” the Russian President ordered the assassination.

“It’s too rough and unprofessional work, if anything,” he was cited as saying.

Russian officials have already opened a probe into air-traffic violations. On Friday, investigators announced they had recovered 10 bodies as well as flight recorders from the scene.

“The investigation will scrutinise all possible versions of what happened,” the country’s Investigative Committee said in a social media post.

Mr Putin broke his silence on the crash on Thursday, offering condolences to the families of the 10 people onboard and describing the incident as a “tragedy”.

He said Mr Prigozhin, who in June led an armed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership, had made some “serious mistakes in his life” and had had a “complicated fate”.

Loyal ally

Some observers say his short-lived but bloody rebellion was the biggest threat to Mr Putin’s long rule.

Moscow has not yet confirmed Mr Prigozhin’s death. While Mr Putin used the past tense to refer to him, Mr Peskov said work was being carried out to formally identify Mr Prigozhin as among the victims.

“As soon as the results are in, they will be published,” he added.