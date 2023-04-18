Absolut vodka halts exports to Russia after boycott calls flare up

STOCKHOLM – The maker of Sweden’s Absolut vodka on Tuesday said it was ceasing all exports to Russia after calls to boycott the brand flared up in Sweden and on social media.

The Absolut Company said it “has decided to stop the export of its brand to Russia”.

Ms Stephanie Durroux, chief executive of The Absolut Company, said in a statement that the company was exercising its “duty of care towards our employees and partners. We cannot expose them to massive criticism in all forms”.

Absolut’s owner Pernod Ricard earlier in April confirmed that it resumed some exports to Russia, after previously halting them in March 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company noted that since November 2022, Russia had changed importation regulations allowing for parallel imports of alcohol without the permission of authorised importers, bypassing the European Union’s sanctions.

Pernod Ricard stressed that the decision to resume exports was done in part to protect its staff in Russia from “criminal liability” and accusations of “intentional bankruptcy”.

But the decision sparked massive criticisms, including from prominent politicians in Sweden.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he was “very surprised” to learn of the decision.

Others called for boycotts, calling it a “moral collapse”, “spineless” and a “gift to Putin”, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Several well-known bars and restaurants in Stockholm stopped selling Pernod Ricard products.

“The reaction over the recent days is clearly reflective of the role Absolut plays for its extended community in Sweden,” Ms Durroux said.

“We acknowledge the significance of these longstanding and trusting relationships with our Swedish employees, partners, consumers, and the Swedish society at large,” she added. AFP