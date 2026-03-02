Straitstimes.com header logo

About 500 Russians to be evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan, says Russian embassy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Protesters supporting Iraqi Shi'ite armed groups react to tear gas as they attempt to move toward the U.S. embassy located in Baghdad's Green Zone, as riot police deploy to block their advance, following the Israel and U.S. strikes on Iran and the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Protesters supporting Iraqi Shi'ite armed groups react to tear gas as they attempt to move toward the U.S. embassy located in Baghdad's Green Zone, as riot police deploy to block their advance, following the Israel and U.S. strikes on Iran and the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Google Preferred Source badge

MOSCOW, March 1 - About 500 Russian nationals are readying for evacuation from Iran via Azerbaijan, the Russian embassy in Baku said on Sunday.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for their assistance, including for the prompt consideration of issues related to the issuance of border crossing permits," it said on its Telegram channel.

A source close to the Azerbaijani government said 192 individuals had been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over 38 hours, including 82 Azerbaijani nationals.

The Russian foreign ministry has recommended that Russian nationals move to safe regions in Israel and Iran or leave the countries after military strikes by Israel and the United States. REUTERS

See more on

Iran

Azerbaijan

Israel

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.