About 190 migrants rescued in English Channel over weekend

FILE PHOTO: French policemen stand beside a dinghy lying on the beach after migrants tried to start the engine of a rubber dinghy they wanted to use to leave the coast of northern France and to cross the English Channel, in Sangatte near Calais, France, November 29, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

PARIS - Some 190 migrants have been rescued off the Calais coast in northern France since Friday night while trying to cross the English Channel on dinghies to reach Britain, local French authorities said on Saturday, without specifying from where those migrants had come.

The Channel is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong. Human traffickers typically overload the dinghies, leaving them barely afloat and at the mercy of waves as they try to reach British shores. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top