A ‘yellow vest’ rerun? Anti-Macron protests could harden

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron’s move to force through his pension reform by short-circuiting parliament, unions and public opinion could rekindle social unrest reminiscent of the Yellow Vest movement, union leaders predict.

Protests against the government’s use of a special constitutional provision, known as article 49.3, to sweep aside parliamentary opposition to the reform have been angrier than anything seen over the past two months.

Unions, united in coordinating their protests, called for a ninth strike day next Thursday, but many expressed fears they could lose control of the protests as more radical demonstrators set the tone.

“Yes, we are worried,” Mr Cyril Chabanier, the head of the moderate CFTC union, told AFP.

Commentators have begun to wonder whether the hardening of fronts could herald the return of the Yellow Vests, a grassroots movement that started in 2018 as a protest against rising fuel prices.

It snowballed into the biggest social action against Mr Macron in his first term, the protests often marked by clashes with security forces and damage to property.

“It’s a social law of physics,” said Mr Jean-Marie Pernot, a political scientist specialising in trade unions.

“If you don’t respect any of the channels meant for the expression of dissent, it will find a way to express itself directly,” he told AFP.

Early Yellow Vest action was marked by strikes, weekly demonstrations, the blocking of roads and fuel depots, and the worst clashes with riot police in decades.

It was only with the imposition of restrictions on movement brought about by the Covid crisis that the movement’s actions were brought to a halt.

‘Tougher action ahead’

“There may be tougher action ahead, more serious and further-reaching,” warned Mr Fabrice Coudour, a leading energy sector representative for the hard-left CGT Union.

“It may well escape our collective decision-making,” he said.