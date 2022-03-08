'A war for life of our child': Health crisis spills out of Ukraine conflict

WARSAW/LONDON (REUTERS) - Katya was on the way to hospital for an urgent operation for her 17-year-old daughter Alinka, who has bone cancer, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Their doctor at Kyiv's National Cancer Institute called them and advised them to turn around and go home for their own safety. It soon dawned on the family that the only option was to continue Alinka's treatment abroad.

"We decided (this) without hesitation, because this is not only a war with our occupiers, but also a war for the life of our child," said Katya, who did not give her surname.

She and her daughter are now in Warsaw, Poland, awaiting more treatment for Alinka, whose condition is stable.

They are among more than one million people who have fled to Poland from Ukraine to escape the escalating war. Another 700,000 have gone to neighbouring countries like Romania and Moldova. Four million people may ultimately flee, the United Nations has estimated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is warning that the exodus raises the spectre of a regional health catastrophe on top of the huge toll in death and destruction from the fighting in Ukraine.

"(It's) not confined to one or two countries, but really regionally, and globally," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told Reuters in an interview late last week.

In wartime, healthcare crises - a lack of access to hospitals and treatment, outbreaks of disease, malnutrition and the like - often kill far more people than bombs and bullets.

In Ukraine, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week, there have been Russian strikes on hospitals, schools and homes. Critical drug shortages have arisen and neonatal wards have been moved underground to shelter from bombing. Russia denies targeting civilian infrastructure.

The fear now is that the refugee influx into neighbouring countries will push their health systems over the edge too.

The WHO's Dr Kluge said health services in Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova were coping so far.

"But this is as of today. We have seen in the past that health systems have a breaking point, and the situation is very unpredictable," he said.

Those bearing the brunt of refugee arrivals fear that the breaking point is close, pointing out that the numbers of beds and doctors cannot double overnight, particularly in healthcare systems already exhausted by two years of Covid-19.

"We can announce that we will treat all Ukrainian children, but I am afraid it is simply unrealistic. We will provide the best possible help, but we cannot work miracles," said Dr Ernest Kuchar, head of paediatrics at the Medical University of Warsaw hospital.