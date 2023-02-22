News analysis

US-led Nato facing even more dangerous confrontation with Russia in coming months

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Predictably, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden claimed that their stance was winning. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
2 hours ago
LONDON - Marking a year since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden invoked the same dark episode in Europe’s modern history to justify the continuation of the current fighting.

“We’re seeing again today what the people of Poland and the people all across Europe saw for decades: Appetites of the autocrat cannot be appeased. They must be opposed. Autocrats only understand one word: No,” President Biden told a cheering crowd of 20,000 people in the Polish capital of Warsaw on Tuesday, referring to the mistakes of a previous generation of leaders who made concessions to Nazi Germany in a vain attempt to avert World War II.

