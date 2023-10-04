A new chapter? 'Tough' Sunak hopes to win over Britain

MANCHESTER, England - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak portrayed himself as a tough decision maker and an agent of change on Wednesday, seeking to break with the scandals and chaos of his Conservative predecessors and show the party he can help it win an upcoming election.

With his Conservatives trailing the Labour Party in opinion polls after two years of strikes, high inflation and political instability, he had an uphill task at his party’s annual conference to show the way to an unprecedented fifth term.

But using his closing address to cancel a costly high-speed rail project to Manchester, the city where the conference was held, incensed local people, politicians and businesses and raised questions about his political antennae.

Colleagues said it meant speculation over the decision overshadowed the four-day meeting.

It also re-ignited anger over the state of British public services, highlighting the scale of the challenge he faces after his party’s 13 years in power to erode the Labour lead ahead of an election that must be held by January 2025.

“You either think this country needs to change or you don’t. And if you do, you should stand with me,” Mr Sunak said, referring to what he described as 30 years of political short-termism.

“Be in no doubt: it is time for a change. And we are it.”

Mr Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs analyst who was finance minister in 2020 to 2022, became Britain’s third prime minister in two months almost a year ago when the party tasked him with instilling stability following extraordinary political turmoil.

After steadying an economy knocked by his predecessor’s short-lived unfunded tax cuts plan, Mr Sunak went to Manchester to show he had the upper hand over Labour on climate, asylum seekers and transgender rights - a so-called CAT strategy.

He had recently set out what he framed as a “tough” decision to delay the phasing out of petrol and diesel cars that was part of Britain’s plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions.

His government has tightened restrictions on asylum seekers and pledged to separate transgender women from others in hospitals.

Building on the tough decision theme, Mr Sunak said the high speed rail line would now stop at Birmingham, central England, with the financial savings redirected to local road and rail projects in central and northern England instead.

One Sunak supporter said privately they did not understand why the prime minister had made the rail link the focus of the conference, saying it had drowned out more voter-friendly policies.

Mr Andy Street, a Conservative elected mayor for the West Midlands region of England, agreed, saying publicly the day before the announcement that Mr Sunak was about to “make an incredible political gaffe”.