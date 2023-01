'A lot of pain': The battle of firefighters on Ukraine's frontline

BAKHMUT, Ukraine - In the war-torn Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the chief of a small group of firefighters lines up his small team in front of the national flag, and wishes them a happy new year.

For the nine stationed permanently in the city centre fire station, it has been a year of war and fire. They are posted in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Bakhmut has become the epicentre of fighting.

But their chief, Mr Oleksiy Migrin, jovial and good-natured, does not often complain.

“The year 2022 has been tough on a personal level, and tough for Ukraine,” he tells the team.

“Take care of yourself, remember that your families are waiting for you. Next year, we will win.”

He rounds off his speech with a “Slava Ukrani!” (“Glory to Ukraine”).

The firefighters are in one of the hotspots of fighting in eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces - and the Russian paramilitaries of the Wagner Group - have been trying to seize the city for the last six months.

Inside the station, the men drink coffee near humanitarian aid boxes delivered from Kyiv, which are filled with duvets, medical kits, and cake.

There have been heavy losses on both sides here, and enormous destruction in Bakhmut, which had a population of some 70,000 before the war started in February 2022.

What was once “a pretty town full of flowers of trees” now looks like a wasteland.

‘All they have left’

“There is no longer any civilisation outside,” says Ms Nadya Petrova, who has been living for months in the back of her cellar.

According to the fire chief, thousands of civilians are still hanging on there - possibly as many as 10,000 living in terrible conditions.

“They don’t have the means to leave,” he said. “Their destroyed houses, their cellars, that’s all they have left.”

The nine firefighters in the barracks can describe their daily routine in a few words: “De-mine, evacuate, put out fires, provide water, clear the rubble,” he said.

Others come in to reinforce from across the region, but they are apprehensive about having too many people based in the same place.