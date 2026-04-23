A longer Iran conflict could boost risk for Ukraine securing missile defences, Zelensky says

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump met at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Dec 28, 2025.

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KYIV – Ukraine could face increased risks in securing US anti-missile defences if the war in Iran goes on for an extended period of time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 22 .

Mr Zelensky, interviewed by CNN, said Ukraine received limited numbers of such weaponry because US production was limited, but so far it had experienced no disruption in supplies or in provision of intelligence.

He added Ukraine was able to secure US weaponry through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) programme under which NATO countries can finance the purchase of weapons for Kyiv.

“Through this programme, we can include and buy anti-ballistic missiles for Patriot systems and some other weapons which is very important for us. We don’t have this...with our European neighbours,” Mr Zelensky told CNN.

“And of course, (given) the big challenge in the Middle East war and Iran, all these packages are at risk.”

The United States, he said, had supplied “only a small number. We had not too much. We understand why, because the production in the United States is not so big.

“And if the war continues or a ceasefire is delayed...(this) will not be good. And maybe we will have more risks with anti-ballistics.”

Mr Zelensky repeated that Ukraine was making available to countries in the Middle East the know-how it has acquired in four years of countering drones deployed by Russian forces, many of them designed by Iran.

Agreements had been signed with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

“We will continue to work with other countries,” he said.

“We will be ready to deliver first our expertise...and the second point is training missions.” REUTERS