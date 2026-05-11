Straitstimes.com header logo

A French passenger from hantavirus-hit ship has tested positive for the virus

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Members of the media work at the port of Granadilla de Abona following the arrival of the cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, in Tenerife, Spain, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu will hold a meeting on the hantavirus crisis later on May 11.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

PARIS - A French passenger who was on a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak has tested positive for the virus and her condition is deteriorating, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on May 11.

The passenger was among five French people who were on the ship. The four other passengers tested negative but will be re-tested, she told France Inter radio, adding that so far French authorities have traced 22 contact cases.

“What is key, is to act at the start and break the virus transmission chains. This is what we are doing with the Prime Minister, notably with a decree that came out today that will allow us to strengthen isolation measures for contact cases and to protect the population,” she said.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu will hold a meeting on the hantavirus crisis later on May 11.

Asked if France had enough masks and tests to cope with a potential crisis, Dr Rist said: “Yes, France is ready.” REUTERS

More on this topic
French evacuee from hantavirus-hit ship shows ‘symptoms’
Hantavirus outbreak renews painful memories for Patagonian village
See more on

People

Virus

France

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.