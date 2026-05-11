A French passenger from hantavirus-hit ship has tested positive for the virus

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French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu will hold a meeting on the hantavirus crisis later on May 11.

PARIS - A French passenger who was on a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak has tested positive for the virus and her condition is deteriorating, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on May 11.

The passenger was among five French people who were on the ship. The four other passengers tested negative but will be re-tested, she told France Inter radio, adding that so far French authorities have traced 22 contact cases.

“What is key, is to act at the start and break the virus transmission chains. This is what we are doing with the Prime Minister, notably with a decree that came out today that will allow us to strengthen isolation measures for contact cases and to protect the population,” she said.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu will hold a meeting on the hantavirus crisis later on May 11.

Asked if France had enough masks and tests to cope with a potential crisis, Dr Rist said: “Yes, France is ready.” REUTERS