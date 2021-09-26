A different world

The world today is different from when Dr Angela Merkel was first sworn in as Germany's chancellor - on Nov 22, 2005. During her 16 years in office, the world has seen transformations in a number of areas.

POLITICS

Mr George W. Bush was in his second term as US president in 2005, while Mr Tony Blair was beginning his third term as prime minister of Britain.

While many of Dr Merkel's foreign counterparts have come and gone, she has been one of the constants in political office, outlasting many of them in her four terms.

She has worked with four American presidents, four French presidents, two Russian presidents and two Chinese presidents.

She has also met numerous prime ministers: three from Canada, five from Britain, eight from Italy, and eight from Japan.

The Chancellor has also worked with one Singapore prime minister - Mr Lee Hsien Loong.

ECONOMY

At the start of this millennium, Germany's economy was comfortably the third largest in the world behind those of the United States and Japan.

But China had begun to make its economic presence felt when Dr Merkel became chancellor in 2005, producing just around US$550 billion less in gross domestic product than Germany's US$2.87 trillion, according to the International Monetary Fund.

In the years since, China has supplanted all countries ahead of it, apart from the US.

TECHNOLOGY

During Dr Merkel's first term, a number of now-iconic products entered global markets.

YouTube was founded in 2005, before it was acquired by Google a year later. Video-streaming platform Netflix would launch in 2007, along with Apple releasing its first iPhone the same year.

Facebook was founded in 2004, before Dr Merkel's first swearing-in.

POPULAR CULTURE

In 2005, the US Billboard music chart had Mariah Carey's We Belong Together as the year's top-performing single.

On the big screen, the fifth instalment of the Harry Potter series, The Goblet Of Fire, topped box office receipts with nearly US$868 million taken worldwide.

SPORT

The German football team, perennial contenders for the Fifa World Cup, managed a third-place finish in 2006. They were crowned world champions in 2014 while Dr Merkel was in office.

It became a ritual for the Chancellor, an avowed football fan, to join the players' post-match dressing room celebrations during their victorious run in Brazil.

CLIMATE AND ENERGY

Climate change had become a growing priority in the world in 2005, with the Kyoto Protocol coming into force as signatories agreed to legally binding emissions cuts.

The year was the hottest on record at the time, with researchers attributing it to the devastating Hurricane Katrina in the US and the melting of the west Antarctic ice sheet.

Dr Merkel became known as the "climate chancellor" for her efforts in engaging leaders, notably for the seminal Paris climate agreement that was sealed in 2015.

Germany's presidency in the Group of Seven wealthy nations was instrumental in getting more than 191 signatories to aim for net-zero emissions by 2050.

Lok Jian Wen