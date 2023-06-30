A devastated mother bids farewell to twin daughters killed in Russian strike

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine - Outside an apartment block scarred by the missile strike that struck a bustling restaurant in Ukraine’s city of Kramatorsk this week, a mother sat still on Friday, resting a pale hand on the head of each of her two dead twin daughters.

Fourteen-year-olds Anna and Yuliia Aksenchenko were among 12 people who were killed when a Russian missile hit a pizza restaurant in the eastern city on Tuesday evening. They had been in the vicinity of the restaurant during the attack.

On Friday morning, the family held a mourning ceremony for them at their apartment several hundred metres away from the site.

The missile came hurtling out of the sky on a balmy summer evening, when the restaurant and its large outdoor terrace were packed with customers.

Three days later, the middle-aged mother of the twins looked completely drained of vitality as she sat by the graves of her daughters in a black leather jacket.

She sat motionless with one hand on each daughter for half an hour, her body slumped and her head bowed.

The woman could scarcely walk, as if incapacitated by her grief. She had to be supported when walking by the girls’ father and another relative.