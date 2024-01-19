News analysis

90,000 troops: Nato’s upcoming drill a show of force in preparation for conflict with Russia

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
(From left) Nato's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli, Nato's military committee chairman Rob Bauer and Nato's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Chris Badia at a press conference in Brussels on Jan 18. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BRUSSELS – Defence chiefs from 31 member states of Nato, the United States-led military alliance in Europe, met in the Belgian capital to put the finishing touches to their most significant military exercise since the end of the Cold War more than three decades ago.

Codenamed Steadfast Defender 24, the military drill will start early next week and continue for months, involving 90,000 troops and stretching from the Baltic Sea on Europe’s northern flank to Poland and Germany at the heart of the continent.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top