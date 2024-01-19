90,000 troops: Nato’s upcoming drill a show of force in preparation for conflict with Russia

BRUSSELS – Defence chiefs from 31 member states of Nato, the United States-led military alliance in Europe, met in the Belgian capital to put the finishing touches to their most significant military exercise since the end of the Cold War more than three decades ago.

Codenamed Steadfast Defender 24, the military drill will start early next week and continue for months, involving 90,000 troops and stretching from the Baltic Sea on Europe’s northern flank to Poland and Germany at the heart of the continent.