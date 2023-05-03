8 schoolchildren, guard killed in Serbia school shooting; Grade 7 student arrested

BELGRADE – Eight pupils and a security guard were killed when a boy opened fire at a Belgrade elementary school on Wednesday morning, according to the news agency Tanjug, quoting a source in the Interior Ministry.

Earlier reports had said a security guard was killed and five children injured.

One teacher was also injured and was receiving emergency treatment, Tanjug reported.

Mr Milan Milosevic, father of one of the pupils at the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school, said his daughter was in the class where the gun was fired.

“She managed to escape. (The boy)... first shot the teacher and then he started shooting randomly,” Mr Milosevic told broadcaster N1.

Mr Milan Nedeljkovic, mayor of the central Vracar district where the school is located, said doctors were fighting to save the teacher’s life.

Police said a seventh-grade student had been arrested.

“I saw the security guard lying under the table. I saw two girls with blood on their shirts. They say he (the shooter) was quiet and a good pupil. He recently joined their class,” added Mr Milosevic, who rushed to the school after the shooting.

Officers in helmets and bulletproof vests cordoned off the area around the school.

“I saw kids running out from the school, screaming. Parents came. They were in panic. Later, I heard three shots,” a girl who attends a high school adjacent to Vladislav Ribnikar told state TV RTS.

Casualties were being treated and an investigation into the motives behind shooting was under way, police said in a statement.