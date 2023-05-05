8 killed, 13 injured in second shooting in Serbia a week

BELGRADE – Eight people were killed and 13 injured late on Thursday in a shooting near a Serbian town about 60km south of the capital Belgrade, the state-run media reported.

The shooting occurred near Mladenovac as the attacker opened fire with an automatic weapon from a moving vehicle and fled, RTS Television reported. Police were searching for the attacker.

A heavy police presence was deployed and numerous ambulances rushed to the scene, while helicopters flew over the area.

This was the second shooting incident in Serbia in as many days.

On Wednesday, a 13-year-old student shot dead eight peers and a security guard in a Belgrade elementary school, an attack that shocked the Balkan nation.

In April 2013, a villager in the Mladenovac region shot dead 13 relatives and neighbours. AFP