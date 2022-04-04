8 dead in Russian shelling in south Ukraine

A Ukranian soldier stands outside a school hit by Russian rockets in a southern Ukraine village on April 1, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
34 were wounded in recent Russian attacks on two towns in southern Ukraine.

KYIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - Eight people were killed and 34 wounded in recent Russian attacks on two towns in southern Ukraine, prosecutors in Kyiv said on Monday (April 4), as the West warns Moscow of more sanctions over civilian killings.

"As a result of enemy shelling, seven residents of Ochakiv were killed and another 20 were injured. In the city of Mykolaiv, one person died and 14 people were wounded, among them a child," the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General said in a statement referring to attacks on Sunday.

