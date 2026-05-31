780 arrested, deadly road accident in riotous PSG victory celebrations across France

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The arrests were a 32 per cent increase compared to the celebrations of PSG’s Champions League win in 2025.

PARIS – The French authorities announced that 780 people were arrested across the country when celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory over Arsenal were marred by violent clashes, and a road accident that killed a young man.

Thousands of people poured into the streets of Paris for the match and to revel in PSG’s triumph.

But some mobs clashed with police, around 22,000 of whom were deployed across France after unrest in 2025 when PSG also won the competition.

Highlighting an increased use of fireworks directed at law enforcement, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said in a press briefing 57 security forces were injured and that there had been “219 participants injured in France, including eight seriously”.

The Paris public prosecutor’s office announced the death of a young man following a motocross bike accident on the Paris ring road, and said a person was wounded with a bladed weapon in the capital and was in a critical condition.

Nunez said the 780 arrests was a 32 per cent increase compared to the celebrations of PSG’s Champions League win in 2025. AFP