60 arrested after mob storms Russian airport in Dagestan looking for Israelis

MOSCOW – Russian police on Monday said they arrested 60 people suspected of storming an airport in the Muslim-majority Caucasus republic of Dagestan seeking to attack Jewish passengers coming from Israel.

Dozens of protesters, many of them chanting “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest), broke through doors and barriers at Makhachkala International Airport on Sunday, with some charging onto the runway.

Nine police officers were injured while trying to restore order and two of them were admitted to hospital, the Interior Ministry said.

The violence prompted Israel to call on Russia to protect its citizens, while the United States condemned the “anti-Semitic protests”.

The Kremlin said on Monday the incident was the result of “outside influence”.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 indicated that a Red Wings flight out of Tel Aviv landed at Makhachkala at 7pm local time on Sunday.

The independent Russian media outlet Sota said it was a transiting flight that had been due to take off again for Moscow two hours later.

The governor of Dagestan, Mr Sergei Melikov, promised that those responsible would be punished, and the republic’s Interior Ministry later said that 60 people had been arrested.

“More than 150 active participants in the unrest have been identified, 60 of them have been arrested,” the ministry said in a statement early on Monday.

“The airport is now totally under the control of security forces,” it added.

Russia’s aviation agency initially said the airport would remain closed until Nov 6 but then announced it would reopen on Tuesday.

‘Child killers’ not welcome

Several local Telegram channels showed photos and videos of dozens of men waiting outside the airport to stop cars.

One protester appeared in the videos holding a sign that read: “Child killers have no place in Dagestan.”

Other videos showed a crowd inside an airport terminal trying to break down doors as staff members tried to deter them.

Prominent figures in Dagestan have spoken in support of Palestine and against Israel since Oct 7, when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, killing 1,400 people and kidnapping 239, according to the latest Israeli tallies.

Israel retaliated by relentlessly bombing Gaza, killing more than 8,000 people, half of them children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “ill-wishers” had used widely seen images of suffering in Gaza to stir people up in the predominantly Muslim region in the north Caucasus.