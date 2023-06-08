At least 7, including children, injured in playground stabbing in French Alps, suspect arrested

PARIS - At least seven people, including six children, were injured in a mass stabbing on Thursday morning at a playground in the town of Annecy in the French Alps, according to local officials.

A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9.45am local time on Thursday at a park near the lake in the town, a security source who asked not to be named and a local official said.

Three victims are in critical condition, according to a person with knowledge of the case.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the culprit “has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces”.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was on her way to Annecy on Thursday, her office was reported to have announced.

At the National Assembly, meanwhile, deputies observed a minute of silence for the victims of the stabbing. AFP