5 key moments in King Charles’ first year on the throne

LONDON - King Charles marks his first year as king on Friday. Here are five key moments from the last 12 months.

1. Inaugural address

King Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II immediately after her death at the age of 96 on Sept 8, 2022.

He appeared visibly moved in his first televised address, paying tribute to her record-breaking 70-year reign and promising lifelong service.

“To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late papa, I want simply to say this: Thank you,” he said.

King Charles conferred the title of Prince of Wales to his eldest son and heir Prince William, and expressed his love for younger son Harry and his wife Meghan, who left the royal fold in 2020.

The king had been at his mother’s bedside as she passed away at Balmoral in northeast Scotland, then returning to London to greet crowds outside Buckingham Palace who had gathered to pay their respects.

He toured the UK during the 10-day mourning period before his mother’s state funeral on Sept 19, 2022.