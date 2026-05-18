Gunman kills six, wounds eight in southern Turkey

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The 37-year-old suspect allegedly opened fire in a restaurant in the Turkish city of Mersin, killing its owner and an employee, before fleeing and shooting two other men nearby.

- A gunman killed six people and wounded eight others in southern Turkey on May 18, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, with media saying a manhunt was under way to find the perpetrator.

Mr Erdogan gave the toll in a broadcast statement and asked for “God’s mercy” on those killed, but provided no further details about the incident, which occurred near the city of Mersin.

The Anadolu state news agency and the Sabah daily said the suspect being sought was a 37-year-old man who reportedly shot dead his ex-wife before heading out on a murderous spree.

The DHA and IHA news agencies said the man opened fire in a restaurant, killing its owner and an employee, before fleeing and shooting dead two other men – one of them a shepherd watching his animals near the restaurant, and the other a truck driver.

The shooting occurred near Tarsus, about 40km north-east of Mersin, prompting a widespread police manhunt involving helicopters to locate the shooter.

“He came in without a word... We thought he was getting his telephone out, but he brought out a pistol, IHA quoted a restaurant employee, Mehmet Han Topal, who was wounded in the leg.

“I got down. He fired at me,” he said.

The violence came a month after two shooting attacks by teenagers rocked Turkey.

In the first incident, 16 people were injured, while the second attack claimed 10 lives, most of them young school children.

According to a Turkish NGO, there are tens of millions of firearms held by citizens, most of them without permits. AFP