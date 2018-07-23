361 golden retrievers gather in Scottish village to mark dog breed's 150th anniversary

It's pawty time! Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered in a Scottish village last Thursday (July 19) to celebrate the 150th anniversary of one of the world's favourite dog breeds.

A total of 361 golden retrievers and their owners met at the Guisachan Estate in Tomich, Scotland, where the first ever litter was born in 1868.

The event was organised by the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, which said that the mass gathering was its biggest one yet.

Club chairman Doreen McGuan told British newspaper Metro on Saturday: "The 150th has been a roaring success.

"We've gone up from 188 golden retrievers 10 years ago at the 2006 gathering to 222 in 2016 and now, today we got 361," she said. "It's appropriate we've beaten our record on the big anniversary."

The original pups were born after estate landowner Dudley Majoribanks crossed a wavy-coated retriever called Nous with Belle, a tweed water spaniel.

Majoribanks, also known as Lord Tweedmouth, had wanted a dog that was capable of swimming significant distances to retrieve wildfowl that had been shot, BBC reported.

Later, he went on to breed the Irish setter, St John's water dogs and two wavy black-coated retrievers.

A breed championship show and a formal dinner were also held throughout the week to mark the anniversary.