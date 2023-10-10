3 arrested in London demonstrations related to the Hamas attack

Pro-Israel demonstrators protest during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in London. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON - London Police arrested three people in Central London on Monday involved in demonstrations following the attack in Israel and the escalation of conflict along the border with Gaza in recent days.

Three arrests have been made for assault on an emergency worker, racially-motivated criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

The police said it has gathered evidence and active enquiries are under way to identity, locate and arrest those suspected of being involved in criminal damage to a building during the protests in Kensington High Street. REUTERS

