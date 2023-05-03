Over 29,000 British police to be deployed for King Charles’ coronation

LONDON - More than 29,000 police officers will take part in one of Britain’s “most significant” ever security operations for the coronation of King Charles III this weekend, police said on Wednesday.

Some 2,000 guests, including global royalty and world leaders, will be at Saturday’s event in central London, with huge crowds lining the route to and from Buckingham Palace.

The government earlier insisted that security services were “ready to deal” with the challenges, after a man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of throwing shotgun cartridges into the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Police detained the man, who was allegedly armed with a knife, causing concern just days before the historic event, which is the first coronation in Britain since 1953.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat told Times Radio that police were “all over” the challenges presented by the coronation.

“Our intelligence and other security forces are extremely aware of the challenges that we face and ready to deal with them as the police did quite brilliantly yesterday,” he said.

The drama unfolded after the man approached the gates to the palace and threw several items into the grounds suspected to be shotgun cartridges, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The cartridges have been recovered and will be sent for specialist examination.

Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched and a knife was found, but that they were not treating the matter as terrorism-related.

Neither King Charles, 74, nor his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, were at the palace at the time, British media said.

The Mall, leading to Buckingham Palace, has been closed off to traffic in preparation for Saturday’s coronation, which is the first to take place in Britain in 70 years.

Thousands of ceremonial troops will take part in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey as part of the coronation.

Dress rehearsals took place overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The security operation to protect the route to and from the abbey – dubbed Operation Golden Orb – will include rooftop snipers and undercover officers, as well as airport-style scanners, sniffer dogs and a no-fly zone over central London.