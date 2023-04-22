2 people killed, 10 hurt in Madrid restaurant blaze

Rescuers work outside a restaurant following a fire in Madrid, on April 21, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

MADRID - Two men died, and 10 others were injured after a fire at a restaurant in the Spanish capital Madrid, emergency services said on Saturday.

The blaze started late on Friday night at Burro Canaglia Bar&Resto, an Italian restaurant in the central neighbourhood of Salamanca.

An eyewitness told El Pais newspaper that the fire started after a waiter was flambeing a dish and the flames set fire to the ceiling and walls.

Diners struggled to flee as the blaze started near the main exit, emergency services said.

Spanish police are investigating the cause of the fire. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Toll rises to four in French building collapse after Marseille explosion
17 dead in Changchun restaurant fire in China

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top