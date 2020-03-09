16 million hit by Italy lockdown; new low in China cases

Nearly 16 million people across northern Italy woke up yesterday morning to find themselves cut off from the rest of the country after the government ordered a lockdown of the region to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 200 lives in the country.

One of the most drastic measures taken outside China, the move was lauded by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which saluted the country's "genuine sacrifices".

"The government and the people of Italy are taking bold, courageous steps aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus and protecting their country and world," tweeted WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Meanwhile, in China, officials yesterday announced 44 new cases, the lowest since the government started releasing daily infection numbers in late January. There were 27 new deaths, taking the national death toll to 3,097 and the total number of confirmed cases to 80,695.

The virus first surfaced in China late last December and has quickly spread to more than 100 countries and territories, killing over 3,600.

There are over 107,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide, with Italy, Iran and South Korea the most badly hit outside China.

The Italian shutdown was ordered after the number of cases spiked by over 1,200 in a 24-hour period, taking the national total to 5,883. There were 36 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 233.

In place until April 3, the new measures strictly limit movement in and out of the north, including Lombardy, the richest region, tourist hot spot Venice and the financial capital Milan. Travelling in and out of the region is not allowed except for "proven work needs or situations of necessity for health reasons".

Schools have been shut and mass gatherings are banned, but shops, bars and restaurants are allowed to continue operating if they can guarantee a 1m safety distance for customers. Tourists and non-residents will also be allowed to leave.

In comparison, under China's ongoing lockdown of Hubei province, imposed on Jan 23, shops and restaurants were ordered to shut and only foreigners could leave if evacuated by their governments.

The Italian government appears to be giving people a day before formally enacting the lockdown, and television showed hundreds of travellers flowing into Milan's central station overnight to catch trains out of the city, Reuters reported.

Yesterday morning, flights appeared to be operating normally out of Milan and Venice airports, with business as usual at train stations, said Agence France-Presse.

Meanwhile, Iran reported that the number of its coronavirus cases has risen to 6,566, while the death toll is now 194, said state television.

In the United States, two more deaths were reported, taking the national toll to 19, with more than 400 infections reported nationwide.

More than half the American states have reported infections, including 105 in New York, where Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency.

American scientists and health experts had initially pushed for a more aggressive response, but this was met with resistance and doubt from the White House, which feared spooking financial markets and inciting panic, The New York Times reported.

In international waters off Ca-lifornia, 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members of the Grand Princess are also stuck on board as San Francisco banned the ship from docking after 19 crew members and two passengers were found to have the virus.

The vessel has been directed to the port of Oakland, where it will reach today and presumably be placed under quarantine.

Malaysia said it would ban all cruise ships from docking in the country, turning away on Saturday the Costa Fortuna with about 2,000 on board.