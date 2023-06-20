Trend of 11-year-olds wearing diapers to school worries teachers in Switzerland

In Switzerland, a number of 11-year-olds continue to wear diapers to school, raising concerns among teachers there, according to news reports.

“Kids are going to school as early as four years old now, so yeah, you might actually find some still in diapers,” said Ms Dagmar Rosler, head of the Swiss Federation of Teachers, told Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten earlier this month.

“When 11-year-olds come to school in diapers, that’s a worrying trend.”

No figures were given to indicate how prevalent the issue is.

The average age to potty-train children is between 18 and 24 months, according to the Mayo Clinic, a US non-profit organisation in medical care, research and education.

“Some parents let it slide because diapers are a convenient relief. It is not seen as a problem these days,” said educational scientist Margrit Stamm in a June 14 New York Post report.

“That sends a totally wrong message.”

Another child development expert, Ms Rita Messmer, told Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung that children wearing diapers in school has “skyrocketed”. She did not say how many were doing so.

She added that she had an 11-year-old patient who was not taught how to use the toilet independently.

The Swiss Federation of Teachers’ Ms Rosler said: “Parents have a responsibility to make sure their school-aged kids are not wearing diapers any more. Teachers are not there to change their pupils’ diapers. That’s crossing a line.”

Although the problem appears to be prevalent in Switzerland, the New York Post said there have been reports in New York City and Buffalo of parents failing to teach their children how to use the toilet.

The paper said that in 2019 then president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation Phil Rumore told Boston radio station WBUR: “Teacher aides here say that it is not their responsibility (to change diapers).”

The report said that educators are frustrated with having to face soiled diapers and parents who are not willing to teach their children.

“There is no policy in place, or procedure in place, to work with the child to either potty-train them, to clean them when they have an accident,” said Mr Rumore. “The teacher can’t do it because it takes away from the class.”

The paper added that the Buffalo Teachers Federation has reported 43 children were not potty-trained properly. This has led to accidents and teasing from classmates.

“I’m not blaming the parents... because in some cases we have an autistic child, or we have a child with emotional problems or physical problems,” Mr Rumore added.