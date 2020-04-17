106-year-old woman in England beats Covid-19

LONDON • A 106-year-old great-grandmother, thought to be the oldest patient in Britain to beat the coronavirus, was discharged from hospital to applause from nurses and health workers.

Ms Connie Titchen, from Birmingham in central England, battled the virus for just under three weeks and was given a clean bill of health earlier this week by medics at City Hospital.

"I feel very lucky that I've fought off this virus," she said. "I can't wait to see my family."

As she was wheeled out of the hospital on Tuesday, masked health workers lined the ward to clap her out.

She told the staff she was looking forward to seeing her family and having a good meal. "I am hungry."

Ms Titchen was born in 1913, lived through both world wars and has now survived Covid-19. She was admitted to hospital in mid-March with suspected pneumonia and diagnosed with Covid-19 soon afterwards.

Her granddaughter Alex Jones, 40, said Ms Titchen has always been physically active and she has a soft spot for McDonald's occasionally. "She has always cooked for herself too, although she likes a cheeky McDonald's every now and then. I haven't told her they are closed."

She added: "I think the secret of her old age is that she is physically active and very independent. She had a hip operation back in December and within 30 days, she was walking again. She really is amazing and I know all the family can't wait to see her."

Nurse Kelly Smith said: "It's been fantastic to see Connie recover. She is amazing...

"We were really pleased when she was given the all clear. It's nice to see patients leave our ward after having beaten this virus."

