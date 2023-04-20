100,000 set to face disruptions as security staff strike at German airports

BERLIN - At least 100,000 people are to face disruptions at four German airports on Thursday and Friday after the Verdi union called on aviation security workers to go on strike over stalled wage negotiations.

According to airport association ADV, nearly 100,000 people will be affected by the strikes at Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne Bonn airports, with around 700 departing flights to be cancelled as a result.

Verdi has also called on security staff to walk off the job at Stuttgart airport on Friday. It is unclear how many cancellations will ensue.

The union said it has been negotiating with the BDLS aviation security association to push for pay increases for night, weekend and public holiday shifts, with no breakthrough in sight.

High inflation in Europe’s largest economy has prompted a wave of strikes in recent months as workers demand higher pay to offset the rising cost of living.

Separately, Germany’s EVG union called for a nationwide transport strike on Friday, with national rail operator Deutsche Bahn among the companies impacted.

The strike will affect 50 companies and run from 3am (9am Singapore time) until 11am, with significant disruption expected, the railway and transport union said. REUTERS