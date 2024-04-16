10,000 rally in Georgia against controversial 'foreign influence' Bill

TBILISI - Some 10,000 people took to the streets on April 15 in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, to protest a controversial “foreign influence” Bill that critics say mirrors repressive Russian legislation used to silence dissent.

The ruling Georgian Dream party re-introduced the Bill to Parliament earlier in April, a year after it was forced to drop a similar measure following mass protests.

A former Soviet republic, Georgia has sought for years to deepen relations with the West, but the current ruling party is accused of trying to steer the mountainous Caucasus nation towards closer ties with Russia.

Chanting “No to the Russian law!” and waving Georgian and European Union flags, protesters gathered outside the parliament building as the legislature’s legal affairs committee held its first hearing on the proposed law.

Earlier, scuffles broke out in the committee chamber during the hearing, as an opposition MP punched in the head a ruling party lawmaker who co-sponsored the Bill.

The draft law has sparked outrage in Georgia with many arguing it undermines Georgia’s longstanding bid for EU membership.

“We reject this law, which is anti-European, it’s a copy-paste from Russia’s draconian law,” said one of the demonstrators, student Maka Kvirikadze.

“Georgia won’t be admitted into the EU with such anti-democratic laws, that’s why we will not let them pass it,” said another protester, dentist Giorgi Lashkhi.

“Georgia belongs to Europe, it will never be Russia’s backyard again.”

‘Sabotaging European prospects’

Last week, around 8,000 people staged a rally in central Tbilisi, following the ruling party’s surprise announcement that it planned to pass the Bill in May.

According to the Bill, any independent organisation that receives more than 20 per cent of funding from abroad is required to register as an “organisation pursuing the interests of a foreign power.”

That was a change from the 2023 proposal, which used the term “agent of foreign influence.”

Georgian Dream said it changed the wording after accepting that the initial one had negative connotations.

The term “foreign agent” is rooted in the Soviet past and suggests such people are traitors and enemies of the state.