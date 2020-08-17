1 Russia offers military help

Russia has told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko that it is ready to offer military assistance if necessary as demonstrators yesterday held one of the biggest protests yet against Mr Lukashenko's disputed re-election. The protest in Minsk attracted tens of thousands of people.

A scheme to help workers in the retail and aerospace industries is in the works. It could see workers matched with surrogate employers and trained while waiting for the job market to improve. Singapore National Employers Federation president Robert Yap said that the group aims to roll it out within 12 months.

After being cleared of Covid-19, dormitories housing foreign workers in Singapore will now be shifting their operations out of "crisis mode" and on to the next phase. Manpower Minister Josephine Teo announced the move through a Facebook post on Saturday.

4 US party meets scaled down

This year's Republican National Convention and Democratic National Convention will be much smaller affairs compared with the big, arena-based rallies of previous years, with fewer in-person attendees to comply with social distancing restrictions.

The deal establishing ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel comes at a historic moment. While it will not bring peace to the region, it marks a generational shift in view on the Palestine issue, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Productivity at home up

Singaporeans have learnt over time to better adjust to working from home, as new survey data showed that overall productivity among employees has increased gradually from April to June. The survey by employee engagement platform EngageRocket found that about 23 per cent in June said they were more productive working from home, up from 15 per cent in April.

Even as young people strive to overcome the challenges brought about by the pandemic, they must not lose sight of the big picture, President Halimah Yacob said yesterday. She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a dialogue with young leaders from Youth Corps Singapore.

8 StanChart eyes digibank

Standard Chartered is planning its second digital-only bank in Asia, teaming up with NTUC Enterprise, according to people familiar with the matter. The London-based bank would hold a majority stake in the new venture, with the remainder held by NTUC Enterprise, the people said.

This season's National Basketball Association play-offs, starting today, are seen as the toughest ever - with no home-court advantage and mental fatigue for players, who will be away from home longer as their teams progress. But while a record eight teams realistically stand a chance, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are still the ones to watch.

10 Soccer career after injury

Three knee operations - two due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and the other, a torn meniscus - before the age of 21 dashed Mr Terence Ong's dreams of becoming a professional footballer. He later pursued football freestyling and helped set up an academy to teach soccer to children.

StraitsTimes Digital

VIDEO

A very private gym

The Gym Pod, an unmanned container gym that allows one or two people to work out in private, has seen an increase in users during the Covid-19 phase two reopening. str.sg/blurb531

VIDEO

Leisure travel green lanes?

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said that Singapore may consider introducing reciprocal green lanes for some tourists to help Changi Airport regain some lost traffic brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. str.sg/blurb532