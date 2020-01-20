1 Bodies flown back to Kiev

Iran has repatriated to Kiev the bodies of 11 Ukrainian citizens who died when Teheran accidentally shot down a passenger plane earlier this month. The bodies were brought back in a solemn ceremony at Kiev airport yesterday. The flight was shot down amid tensions between Iran and Washington.

2 Wuhan warns of more cases

Health authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan yesterday reported that 17 more people had succumbed to a mysterious virus that has also taken hold outside China and warned that more cases are likely to emerge in the midst of the Chinese New Year travel season.

Before the end of the month, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) may seal a deal which will give SIA a significant foothold in the growing North-east Asian market. The scope of the proposed joint venture is for flights between Japan and Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India and Australia.

North Korea has named Mr Ri Son Gwon as foreign minister, in a move that could change the course of stalled nuclear negotiations between leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has made many moves over the years to stay in power. His latest last week is in keeping with his record of changing the rules of the game while seemingly still playing within it, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Ideas for old fire station

The Urban Redevelopment Authority's call for proposals last month to give a Bukit Timah plot a new lease of life saw 36 developers, architects, environmentalists and business owners visiting the site, which is home to the 1956 Bukit Timah Fire Station. Among other things, there is a plan to turn the area into a mini-Dempsey Hill.

Local law schools looking to attract mid-career individuals to join the legal industry should structure their programmes to accommodate the family and financial commitments of older graduate students. This suggestion was made by several professionals and students who had made the switch.

8 Tough road for digibanks

The preferred outcome for the digital banks in Singapore would be to gain a respectable market share, with the existing bricks-and-mortar banks embracing their disruptive innovation. But tough regulatory compliance standards and high capital requirements mean it will not be smooth sailing, at least not in the early days.

9 Vampire win at the death

Singapore Slingers forward Xavier Alexander's two-point effort did not beat the buzzer yesterday, thus failing to send the Asean Basketball League match against Thai visitors Mono Vampire into overtime. The 67-65 loss at the OCBC Arena snapped a two-game winning streak for the Slingers.

10 Reaching a wider fan base

Malaysian singer-actress Fazura, 36, has launched two English singles. The social media star, who has 4.9 million followers on Instagram and 1.8 million on Twitter, hopes to be as diverse as possible and reach a wider fan base.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Future of shipping

Mr Ong Kim Pong, PSA's chief executive for South-east Asia, talks about the future of shipping for Singapore and the move to the new Tuas Port which is set to be completed in 2040. str.sg/blurb167

VIDEO

Stenson's best shot

Professional golf player Henrik Stenson, 43, has seen almost everything over the course of his career, but one thing in Tiger Woods' game still freaks him out. He also talks about the hardest shot in golf and the best shot he's ever played. str.sg/blurb168