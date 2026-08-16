Straitstimes.com header logo

Woman dies after horse-drawn carriage accident in Switzerland

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

  • A horse-drawn carriage carrying about 40 tourists lost control in Val Roseg, Switzerland, resulting in one death and 12 injuries.
  • A 73-year-old woman died and two injured people are in serious condition after the carriage hit a tree.
  • The driver lost braking power on a slope and tried to steer to flatter ground, but one horse fell and control was lost; police are investigating.

AI generated

GENEVA – A horse-drawn carriage carrying tourists ran out of control in a Swiss resort, killing one person and injuring 12, police said.

About 40 people were on two carriages in the woods in Val Roseg, near the border with Italy, on Aug 15 when the driver lost control, they said.

A 73-year-old woman was killed and two of the injured were in serious condition.

“On a sloping stretch of the route, the driver realised the braking power was insufficient and attempted to steer his three-horse carriage towards flatter ground to slow down,” said a police statement.

One of the horses fell and the driver lost control of the carriage which hit a tree, ejecting some passengers from the vehicle, it added.

Police said they had launched an investigation. AFP

More on this topic
New York City Central Park rides halted after fatal fall from horse-drawn carriage
Horses bolt through Rome after policeman lights fireworks at parade rehearsal
See more on

Switzerland

Accidents

Deaths

Animals

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.