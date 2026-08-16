Woman dies after horse-drawn carriage accident in Switzerland

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GENEVA – A horse-drawn carriage carrying tourists ran out of control in a Swiss resort, killing one person and injuring 12, police said.

About 40 people were on two carriages in the woods in Val Roseg, near the border with Italy, on Aug 15 when the driver lost control, they said.

A 73-year-old woman was killed and two of the injured were in serious condition.

“On a sloping stretch of the route, the driver realised the braking power was insufficient and attempted to steer his three-horse carriage towards flatter ground to slow down,” said a police statement.

One of the horses fell and the driver lost control of the carriage which hit a tree, ejecting some passengers from the vehicle, it added.

Police said they had launched an investigation. AFP