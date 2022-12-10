1 dead, a number of people missing after explosion on island in English Channel

LONDON – At least one person was killed and about a dozen missing following an explosion on Saturday at a block of flats on the island of Jersey in the English Channel.

Searches are under way, and Jersey Chief of Police Robin Smith said he expected it to take “a number of days”.

“It is a pretty devastating scene... The scene is a very dangerous one for all of our staff,” he told the BBC.

He said: “I don’t know the exact number of the flats destroyed, but we have a three-storey building that has completely collapsed.

“Described as, from a demolition point of view, probably as a pancake that has just dropped almost sort of straight down.”

Emergency services said a fire caused by the explosion has been extinguished,.

The BBC reported that police were using specialist resources to find “anybody trapped in the rubble”.

BBC Jersey reporter Chris Craddock, who was near the scene earlier, said: “You could see glass, you could see rocks, you could see stones strewn across the area both on the pavement and on the road.”

One resident told the BBC was woken up by what she thought was an earthquake.

“The bed started to shake, and there was this massive bang,” she said. “I checked online for news about an earthquake or lightning, I had no idea what it was.”

About 20 to 30 people are being cared for at St Helier Town Hall., the BBC said

Pier Road, Pier Road car park and South Hill have been cordoned off.

Chief Minister Kristina Moore said the island had seen “what amazing strength we have within our emergency services”, with 21 police officers, nine paramedics and 19 firefighters deployed to the scene.

The Government of Jersey has asked islanders not to go to the Emergency Department “unless absolutely necessary”.

Jersey is a British Crown Dependency with its own financial and legal systems and a resident population of just over 100,000 people. REUTERS