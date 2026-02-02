Europe seeks new alliances in Asia, but fast relief is unlikely

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) European Council president Antonio Costa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before their meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27.

– More of China and India, and less of the US.

European governments are trying to redirect their trade links and diplomatic preoccupations away from the US and more towards Asia’s growing economies.

The European Union’s top leaders – Mr Antonio Costa, who represents the EU’s 27 heads of state and government, and Dr Ursula von der Leyen, who heads the European Commission, the EU’s executive body – were India’s top guests of honour at the country’s recent Republic Day parade, where the visiting Europeans openly hailed the display of India’s growing military might as “making the world more stable, prosperous and secure”.

And Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently ignored domestic critics by flying to Beijing for the first visit by a British leader in eight years .

After a year of Europe being browbeaten and publicly humiliated by the Trump administration, its efforts to pivot away from its longstanding dependency on transatlantic trade and security guarantees are very popular with ordinary voters.

France, which has long advocated precisely such a move, is elated. “France and Europe are attached to national sovereignty and independence,” said Mr Emmanuel Macron, the country’s President, urging his fellow leaders to continue reducing their dependency on the US.

Yet, venting one’s spleen by flying to Delhi or Beijing is a relatively easy political gimmick. But moving the “old continent” away from its US umbilical cord is a project that requires enormous efforts and a lot of time, precisely the commodities Europe has in short supply.

The idea of a European pivot away from the US gained added traction and intellectual credibility after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s speech at the Davos economic summit on Jan 20.

In rousing remarks that earned instant praise, Mr Carney called on middle-sized or smaller European countries to follow Canada’s example and not allow themselves to be bullied by the US.

Mr Carney rejected the argument that Europe should try to humour US President Donald Trump in the hope of avoiding further political and trade disputes. “There is a strong tendency for countries to go along, to get along, to accommodate, to avoid trouble, to hope that compliance will buy safety. Well, it won’t,” the Canadian leader warned.

Instead, Mr Carney called on Europeans to follow his example by turning away from a US that is no longer “a reliable partner”.

Europeans are in a worse position than Canadians

The Europeans admire the Canadian leader’s swift action in concluding a new strategic partnership with China and in negotiating new trade agreements with Indonesia and a number of other Asian nations. This is the example the EU is now following.

Yet the Canadian experience in pivoting away from the US should serve as a cautionary tale for the Europeans, since it confirms the adage that it is much easier to lose markets than to gain them.

In January 2025, when Mr Trump returned to the White House , almost 80 per cent of Canada’s exports went to the US. A year on, this figure now stands at around 65 per cent.

Yet notwithstanding Mr Carney’s efforts, Canadian trade with key partners in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership or in Europe has hardly budged. In short, it takes more to redirect trade than just a few visits and treaties.

The Europeans are in a worse position than the Canadians they wish to copy when it comes to divesting themselves of their US dependency. Unlike Canada, Europe does not have the large deposits of oil, timber and rare earth minerals that the US needs.

And while Canada is separated from Russia by an ocean and will always be protected by the US security umbrella simply because of its location, the Europeans are facing a major Russian war on their continent, one in which the US security guarantee remains critical.

For all these reasons, the Europeans have far less room for manoeuvre.

US-EU trade remains the world’s most significant bilateral economic relationship, entailing more than €1.6 trillion (S$2.4 trillion) in goods and services annually, about a third of all global trade. It is a trade link in which the EU enjoys a substantial surplus.

By comparison, EU trade with China and India combined is roughly half this amount, and the EU suffers from a chronic trade deficit.

Dr von der Leyen, the European Commission president, may be right to call the recently concluded trade treaty with India the “mother of all deals” , not just for its scale, but because it signals what could be the start of a broader shift in global trade alignments.

However, the deal’s most significant achievement – the virtual elimination of tariffs on up to 250,000 EU car exports to India – is unlikely to bring fast relief to Europe: Japanese brands already control half of the Indian car market, where EU manufacturers account for just 3 per cent of local sales.

And while India is a fellow democracy – or, to use the current preferred term, a “like-minded partner” for Europe – China is not.

There is no political consensus on how the EU – or Britain, for that matter – should deal with China, and little the Europeans can do to improve their trade position with China, short of imposing precisely the punitive trade tariffs they are averse to.

Nor is there much willingness to sacrifice European interests on the altar of global free trade. For just as the EU’s top leaders were in India, the European Parliament refused to approve the Mercosur free trade agreement with the South American countries of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. That other “mother of all deals” remains stillborn.

On tech and AI, Europeans are unlikely to pivot to China

More significantly, Europe’s pivot away from the US still seems to be dominated by an export-driven growth model at a time when the real race is over technological innovation.

Europe is no slouch in this area. Nonetheless, global technological standards are increasingly dominated by the competition between the US and China. However much they currently mistrust the US, the Europeans are unlikely to pivot to China on technological standards or artificial intelligence.

Still, some Europeans enjoy their current unity of political purpose.

“Perhaps in five years from now, we can thank Trump for waking us up and making us a stronger, more united Europe,” Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever remarked at the recent Davos economic get-together.

Perhaps.