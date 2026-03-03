For subscribers
News analysis
Europe faces difficult choices in US and Israel’s war with Iran
- Europe is caught between irrelevance and embarrassment over the US-Israeli military strike on Iran, failing to reach a unified stance despite historical concerns.
- European nations showed divisions, with some distancing from US strikes. UK shifted to align with US after Iran attacked its Arab neighbours.
- UK Prime Minister Starmer's desire for a stronger stance against Iran revealed Britain's military limitations, with few naval assets available and a base already hit by an Iranian drone.
Follow our live coverage here.
LONDON – What’s worse? To be dismissed as irrelevant, or to be embarrassed? As the US and Israel pursue their military assault on Iran, Europe faces precisely this unenviable position.