Europe faces difficult choices in US and Israel’s war with Iran

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meet on the roof of a hotel hosting the 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC) as Munich's famous landmark Church of Our Lady Liebfrauenkirche is seen in the background, in Munich, Germany, February 13, 2026.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting on the roof of a hotel in Munich on Feb 13.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Jonathan Eyal

  • Europe is caught between irrelevance and embarrassment over the US-Israeli military strike on Iran, failing to reach a unified stance despite historical concerns.
  • European nations showed divisions, with some distancing from US strikes. UK shifted to align with US after Iran attacked its Arab neighbours.
  • UK Prime Minister Starmer's desire for a stronger stance against Iran revealed Britain's military limitations, with few naval assets available and a base already hit by an Iranian drone.

LONDON What’s worse? To be dismissed as irrelevant, or to be embarrassed? As the US and Israel pursue their military assault on Iran, Europe faces precisely this unenviable position.

