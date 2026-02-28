EU withdraws Middle East personnel after US-Israel strike Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A plume of smoke rises following a reported explosion in Tehran on Feb 28. The EU described developments across the Middle East as "perilous", after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran.

- The European Union said on Feb 28 it was withdrawing non-essential personnel from the Middle East, describing developments across the region as “perilous”, after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran .

Iran responded by launching retaliatory missile attacks, according to the Israeli military.

“The latest developments across the Middle East are perilous. Iran’s regime has killed thousands. Its ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, along with support for terror groups, pose a serious threat to global security,” the EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas wrote on social media.

Protection of civilians and international humanitarian law was a priority, Ms Kallas said, adding she had spoken to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and “other ministers in the region”.

“Our consular network is fully engaged in facilitating departures for EU citizens. Non-essential EU personnel are being withdrawn from the region,” Ms Kallas said.

The EU’s Aspides naval mission in the Red Sea remained “on high alert” and stood ready to help keep the maritime corridor open, she added. AFP