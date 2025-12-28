Straitstimes.com header logo

EU urges respect for Somalia sovereignty after Israel Somaliland recognition

Israel's decision to officially recognise Somaliland was condemned by a host of nations and blocs.

PHOTO: AFP

BRUSSELS - The European Union on Dec 27 insisted Somalia’s sovereignty should be respected after Israel

formally recognised its northern region of Somaliland

as an independent state.

Israel said on Dec 26 it was officially recognising Somaliland, a first for the self-proclaimed republic that in 1991 declared it had unilaterally seceded from Somalia.

EU foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni said the bloc “reaffirms the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia pursuant of its Constitution, the Charters of the African Union and the United Nations”.

“This is key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“The EU encourages meaningful dialogue between Somaliland and the federal government of Somalia to resolve longstanding differences,” he added.

After Israel’s move, Mogadishu denounced a “deliberate attack” on its sovereignty, while the African Union, Egypt, Turkey, the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and the Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation all condemned the decision.

A self-proclaimed republic, Somaliland enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden and has its own money, passports and army.

But it has been diplomatically isolated since unilaterally declaring independence. AFP

