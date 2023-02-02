EU sets out green industry deal to take on US and China

BRUSSELS - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed allowing increased levels of state aid so that Europe can compete with the United States as a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and other green products and reduce its dependence on China.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced, as part of the plan, a repurposing of existing EU funds, faster approval of green projects and drives to boost skills and to seal trade agreements to secure supplies of critical raw materials.

This is partly a response to multi-billion-dollar support programmes of China and the United States, including the latter’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“Major economies are rightly stepping up investment in net zero industries,” von der Leyen told a news conference. “What we are looking at is that we have a global playing field.”

Many EU leaders are concerned that the local content requirements of the US$369 billion (S$484.5 billion) of green subsidies in the U.S. legislation will encourage companies to relocate, making the United States a leader in green tech at Europe’s expense.

The International Energy Agency estimates the global market for mass-produced clean energy will triple to around US$650 billion a year by 2030, with related manufacturing jobs more than doubling. The European Union wants a part of the action.

“We know that in the next years, the shape of the economy, the net-zero economy, and where it is located will be decided. And we want to be an important part of this net-zero industry that we need globally,” von der Leyen said.

She proposed loosening state aid rules for investments in renewable energy or decarbonising industry, on a temporary basis, until end-2025, while recognising that not all EU countries will be able to offer subsidies to the same extent as France or Germany.

To try and ensure a level playing field within the EU as well, von der Leyen said member states could, for example, draw on about 250 billion euros (S$357 billion), much of it remaining from the EU’s post-pandemic recovery fund.

Resistance

The European Commission is hoping member states will back its plan at a Feb 9-10 summit but it faces a hot debate.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, who is set to lobby Washington with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire next week, said he welcomed the proposals.

But some EU members have previously expressed opposition to parts of the plan, notably the loosening of state aid rules and the prospect that bigger countries such as France and Germany would be able to outspend others.