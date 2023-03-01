EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes centre stage on eve of G-20 meet

NEW DELHI – The year-long Russian war in Ukraine took centre stage on the eve of a Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting on Wednesday, with the European Union foreign policy chief saying that the success of the gathering in New Delhi would be measured by what it could do about the war and its impact.

Russia said it would use the meeting to tell the world who is responsible for the political and economic crises the world finds itself in.

The foreign ministers’ meeting comes days after a meeting of finance chiefs of G-20 countries in Bengaluru, which was also overshadowed by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Delegates at the Bengaluru meeting wrangled over condemning Russia for the war, failed to reach a consensus on a joint statement, and settled instead for a summary document.

“This war has to be condemned,” Mr Josep Borrell, the European Union’s (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told reporters.

“I hope, I am sure, that India’s diplomatic capacity will be used in order to make Russia understand that this war has to finish.”

An EU source separately said the EU delegation would not support a statement at the G-20 meeting if it would not include condemnation of the war.

The comments came hours after Russia said it considers the G-20 a prestigious forum “where balanced consensus decisions should be made in the interests of all humankind”.

“We intend to firmly and openly talk about the reasons and instigators of the current serious problems in world politics and the global economy,” said the Russian embassy in New Delhi in a statement late on Tuesday.

“The destructive policy of the US and its allies has already put the world on the brink of a disaster, provoked a rollback in socio-economic development, and seriously aggravated the situation of the poorest countries.”

The New Delhi meeting is being attended by 40 delegations, which include Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Mr Lavrov arrived late on Tuesday and held talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday. He is also scheduled to meet his Chinese, Bangladeshi and South African counterparts.