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EU provides extra €20 million in aid for Venezuela after earthquake

A view of a damaged building, in the aftermath of the June 24 earthquakes, in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 13, 2026. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa

July 15 - The European Union is providing a further €20 million ($22.8 million) in humanitarian aid to help Venezuela deal with last month's earthquake, it said on Wednesday.

• The EU said this latest package of aid, which would fund medical equipment and help search-and-rescue teams, comes in addition to a €5 million aid package approved in June and €52 million in assistance announced for Venezuela at the start of the year.

• Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24. The death toll has risen to over 4,700.

• A magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 km (100 miles) west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. REUTERS