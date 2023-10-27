EU leaders urge pauses in Gaza bombing to get aid in

BRUSSELS - EU leaders called on Thursday for pauses in Israeli bombing and Hamas rocket attacks to get humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Their call came after days of wrangling that highlighted divisions within the bloc over the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a declaration agreed at a summit in Brussels, the leaders of the Union's 27 nations expressed the "gravest concern for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza".

They called for "continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs".

The summit was the leaders' first in-person meeting since the Oct 7 assault on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, which prompted Israel to bombard and impose a total blockade on Hamas-run Gaza.

While EU leaders have strongly condemned Hamas' attack, they have struggled to stick to the same message beyond that.

Some stressed Israel's right to self-defence while others emphasised concern about Palestinian civilians.

The leaders' differences were still clear as they arrived for the summit.

"Israel is a democratic state guided by very humanitarian principles and so we can be certain that the Israeli army will respect the rules that arise from international law in everything it does," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "I have no doubt about that."

Mr Scholz's remarks contrasted sharply with comments in recent days by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Charles Michel, the chairman of EU leaders' summits.