EU launching probe into allegations that China is dumping Pekin duck meat

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EU producers filed the Pekin duck complaint in May, citing factors such as China’s intervention in the poultry sector.

PARIS – The European Union is launching an investigation into allegations that China is dumping Pekin duck products into the bloc, according to a notice published in the EU’s official journal on July 9.

Pekin duck is a popular breed of duck raised for meat production. EU producers filed the complaint in May, citing factors such as China’s intervention in the poultry sector.

“The evidence provided by the complainants shows that the volume and the prices of the imported product under investigation have had, among other consequences, a negative impact on the quantities sold, the level of prices charged and market share held by the union industry,” the notice said.

This had resulted in “substantial adverse effects on the overall performance of the union industry”, it added. REUTERS