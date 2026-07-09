EU launching probe into allegations that China is dumping Pekin duck meat
- The EU is investigating claims that China is dumping Pekin duck meat into its market, affecting local producers.
- EU producers complain that Chinese imports lower prices, reduce sales, and hurt the EU poultry industry.
- The investigation follows evidence of significant harm to the union's Pekin duck sector, as stated in the EU official journal.
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PARIS – The European Union is launching an investigation into allegations that China is dumping Pekin duck products into the bloc, according to a notice published in the EU’s official journal on July 9.
Pekin duck is a popular breed of duck raised for meat production. EU producers filed the complaint in May, citing factors such as China’s intervention in the poultry sector.
“The evidence provided by the complainants shows that the volume and the prices of the imported product under investigation have had, among other consequences, a negative impact on the quantities sold, the level of prices charged and market share held by the union industry,” the notice said.
This had resulted in “substantial adverse effects on the overall performance of the union industry”, it added. REUTERS